MOSER, Leo A.

MOSER - Leo A. October 23, 2018, age 92; beloved husband of the late Jane M. (nee Higgins) Moser; dearest father of Patricia (Dr. Robert) Chirlin, Margaret (Charles) Rodems, Mary Ellen (Dr. William) Hartrich, Elizabeth (Gary) Kent, Kathleen (John) Niesyty and the late Leo Thomas Moser; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by six sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Leo was a US Army Veteran of WWII, a retired accountant for the Town of Grand Island, NY and a former Eucharistic Minister at St. Amelia Church. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 10:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM from St. Amelia Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made in Leo's memory to The McGuire Group Journeys Program, Attn: Barb Johnson, c/o Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com