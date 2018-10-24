MILLS, Ann Moira (Henry)

June 19, 1928 - October 20, 2018. Passed away after a brief illness. She lived nearly her whole life in Eggertsville NY. Graduated from Amherst High School in 1945 and D'Youville College 1949. Ann taught 3rd grade at Buffalo PS 56 from 1950-54 and at St. Benedict School 1975-85. A lifelong volunteer from WWII until recently, Ann did work for American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, St. Benedict Rosary and Altar, Ladies of Charity, Daughters of Erin, Buffalo Philharmonic, Shea's Buffalo, MusicalFare Theater, Heritage Village Lace Guild, Amherst Museum and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site. Ann was predeceased by her husband Bob. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Rob), Robert Jr (Jayne), John (Maureen), Ed (Maureen) and Jim (Kathleen); dear grandmother of Katie, Robert, Emma, Andrew, Elaine, Clara, Greg, Colin, Conor, Korinne, Kathryn and Erin. Ann enjoyed reading, bible study, needlework, flowers, birds and dessert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, 10:30 AM at St. Benedict's RC Church. Condolences at www.denglerrobertsperna.com