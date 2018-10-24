McNALLY, Mary Alice "Ginger" (Robinson)

Born July 17, 1939, New York, NY. Died October 19, 2018, Lockport, NY. Daughter of Major General Clinton F. and Mary Rossen Robinson; predeceased by her sister, Sarah "Sally" Finkle; survived by her husband, Peter V. McNally, son, James V. McNally, brother-in-law, Michael C. Bentley (Kathleen), as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorial Service to be held at First Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, NY on Saturday, November 3rd at 3 PM, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Fort Niagara, or Youngstown First Presbyterian Church.