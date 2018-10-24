Man on bicycle charged with gun possession on East Side

A Buffalo man faces gun possession and menacing charges after police were told he asked a person for money and displayed a weapon about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near William Street and Fillmore Avenue, police said.

Lamario Crout, 36, was arrested in possession of a loaded gun reported stolen from Lexington, Ky., according to a Buffalo police report. He initially fled the scene on a bicycle but was taken into custody about a block away in a field on Wilson Street, according to the report.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.