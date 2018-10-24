Buffalo man in critical condition after overnight shooting
A 25-year-old Buffalo man was listed in critical condition following a shooting early Wednesday, according to Buffalo Police.
The incident took place just after midnight in the first block of Kent Street, officials said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.
Police were investigating.
Anyone with information was asked by police to call or text the department's tip line, at (716) 847-2255.
