Low-volume game for Bills' Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills' defensive line newcomers – Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips – registered three quarterback pressures on a combined 24 pass-rushing snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, by far the lowest usage for the trio so far in the 2018 regular season.

Murphy and Lotulelei are part of Buffalo's starting defensive rotation and have played 292 snaps and 214 snaps, respectively, per Pro Football Focus. Kyle Williams and Jerry Hughes are the only defensive linemen who have been on the field for more defensive plays than Murphy heading into Week 8.

at Indianapolis Star Lotulelei Trent Murphy Harrison Phillips Pressures/pass-rush snaps 1/6 2/9 0/9 Impact tackles 1 0 0 Missed tackles 0 0 0

Lotulelei's impact tackle came on the first drive of the game for the Colts when quarterback Andrew Luck tried a sneak on third and short. The veteran nose tackle nearly had another impact tackle later in the game, but was blocked just past the play. He got good push and moved down the line of scrimmage to clog a running lane.

It was the second consecutive game Lotulelei has shown considerably more burst and athleticism as a run-stuffer and pass-rusher than he did in the first month of the season.

An injured ankle in the second half of the game was part of the reason Murphy was limited to just nine pass-rushing snaps.

After a two-pressure outing against the Tennessee Titans, Phillips has gone 17 straight pass-rushing snaps without creating a quarterback pressure. His 31 snaps against the Colts were the second-most he has played so far in one game as a member of the Bills.

Here's how the trio has fared through seven games: