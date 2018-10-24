Love your home? Tell us about it.

Last fall, we launched an online feature called Home of the Week. This lets readers inside homes throughout Western New York. In the past year, we have featured a lake house, lofts, a cabin, old city houses, rural homes, suburban homes, townhouses and a penthouse apartment.

Now, with a new fall season upon us, The Buffalo News continues to look for more homes to feature and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as a future Home of the Month in a Sunday print edition of The Buffalo News.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 hi-res images (in jpeg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live – and a phone number.

While we can’t return a personal response to every submission, we plan to let you know via email that we received it.

We will contact those chosen to be featured on buffalonews.com. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address and certainly not your phone number.

Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible. For the online feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted. If your home is chosen as a Home of the Month, The News will visit your home for an interview and photo shoot.

We welcome responses from single people and couples, young parents and empty-nesters, multigenerational households and downsizers … anyone with a story to tell.

Even in fall and winter, we would love to see your outdoor spaces, too.

We’re waiting to hear from you.

