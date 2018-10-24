Live coverage: Steve Bannon in Elma for 'Red Tide Rising' rally

Hundreds turned out Wednesday to the Jamison Fire Hall in Elma to hear Steve Bannon, the conservative firebrand and former Trump administration official, speak in support of several Republican candidates.

Bannon, addressing a crowd of more than 200 in the fire hall, warned against the results of a Democratic victory at the polls in November on the president's agenda. "They're going to grind his administration to a halt," he said.

As Bannon made his way to the fire hall after touching down at Prior Aviation in Cheektowaga shortly after 4:30 p.m., musician Ricky Lee warmed up the crowd.

"I think Trump is fabulous," said Joyce Teach of East Aurora before the rally began. "I'm so excited. I think he's bringing out country back. I think he's making our country country patriotic again, which I think we need."

Tom Kolarczyk, an exempt firefighter with the Jamison Road Fire Company, said he was exited the Bannon rally was being held in Elma.

"Our country today is so divided," he said. "I think we have an opportunity to say we love our country."

GOP strategist Michael Caputo, campaign manager for Assemblyman David J. DiPietro, told the crowd "it is all over if we lose the House of the Representatives."

That sentiment was echoed by other Republican lawmakers and officials in attendance, including Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo.

"We need to keep the 27th District red," Lorigo said.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw was also in attendance.

