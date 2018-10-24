Letter: Replace Bishop Malone for neglecting his flock

I am a minister in the Catholic Church, I have tried to do everything in my power to make my church better. I would never say no to my pastor when called upon. Most of all I am like our holy father said, “I am a poor sinner.” What brings me to this column is to lend my support to the courageous deacons of my faith who have called for change in the leadership of our local diocese.

I do not try to judge but enough is enough. My heart cries for the victims of this abuse that has been swept under the rug. These criminals have been passed on to other parishes and the leadership has known and accepted these vicious acts. This has to stop, prayers alone will not heal our church. As our lord said, “forgive them father, they know not what they do.”

Bishop Malone has to be replaced due to his neglect of his flock.

Christopher M. Swan Sr.

Hamburg