October chill to persist this week; wet snow possible tonight

Remember Oct. 11?

That 74-degree day came on the heels of three straight fall days in the 80s. October was running more than 8 degrees warmer than normal.

Oct. 11 was also the last time any day this month was warmer than average.

And, it'll probably stay that way. The cold side of this tale of two Octobers is forecast to persist through the end of the month.

Temperatures will run close to 10 degrees below average over the next week, including today.

There's a 20 percent chance for some showers today with a daytime high struggling to make the low 40s, the National Weather Service projects.

A chilly northwest wind will make it feel like it's in the 30s.

Chances for precipitation continue into this evening, and some snow could mix in too, as temperatures dip into the low 30s, according to the forecast.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but it won't be much warmer. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Thursday and upper 40s on Friday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s, the weather service said.

Buffalo's average high for this week in October is in the mid 50s.

Temperatures on the weekend and into Monday are forecast to remain in the mid 40s.

Early forecasts for Monday Night Football, when the Buffalo Bills host New England at New Era Field, call for a kickoff temperature of 43 degrees with a 30 percent chance for showers.