KUMPF, Alvina

KUMPF - Alvina Of Akron, surrounded by family on October 20, 2018. She was born in Buffalo on January 31, 1934. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Richard) Greiner, Lynn Kumpf, Carl (Nancy) Kumpf, Chris (Sue) Kumpf; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. Husband Carl Kumpf and sister Dianne Cook predeceased her. Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 26, at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, where a Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. The family would appreciate memorials made in Alvina's name to: Hospice Buffalo or Hearts and Hands Faith in Action. Please visit rossakron.com.