Kenmore investors buy Elmwood Avenue mixed-use building

A three-story mixed-use building at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Anderson Place that is home to the Sole Man cobbler has been sold.

A Kenmore-based entity called 100 Sylvan LLC paid $910,000 to buy the building at 565 Elmwood from Patricia A. and Giuliano L. DeGanis of Buffalo, according to Erie County clerk's records. The buyer is controlled by John Phillips and Wayne Eisenbaum.

The 8,473-square-foot building, which includes six apartments and retail space, was constructed in 1908, and remodeled in 2010, according to city records. Besides Sole Man, it has also housed BlackDog Strategy & Brand and Inlight Art Glass.