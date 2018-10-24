JAKUBCZAK, Frank J.

JAKUBCZAK - Frank J. Of Tonawanda Twp., October 21, 2018 at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Zawisky); loving father of Marlene Prather and Deborah Raichel; devoted grandfather of Daniel (Alison) Raichel, Jr., Lindsey Prather, Derek (Karyn) Raichel, Mary (Cory) Cwiklinski, Jessica (Josh) Tojek and the late Ricky Prather; great-grandpa of Chloe, Carter, Emma, Lillian, Andy and Easton; dear brother of Donald (late Carol) and Carol (Jim) Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Thursday from 4-8PM, where prayers will be held Friday at 9AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery with US Navy Military Honors. Frank was a WWII US Navy combat wounded Veteran and was retired from the Air Force Reserves after 30 years at the Niagara Falls Air Base 914th. He was a member and past Commander of Niagara Frontier Post #1041, AMVETS and Tonawanda VFW Post #7545. He was also active in Boy Scout Troop #142. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com