HORN, Kellee C.

HORN - Kellee C. October 19, 2018, age 39, of Tonawanda. Beloved daughter of Diane and Kenneth Horn, Sr.; sister of Kerrie (Brian) Thiel and Kenneth (Jammie) Horn, Jr. No Visitation. Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Tonawanda. Friends invited. Memorials to a charity of your choice are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com