HINTERBERGER - Lloyd A. October 19, 2018, of Ashville, NY, formerly of East Aurora at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a lengthy illness at age 70. Born August 24, 1948, to Raymond and Ethel Tinch Hinterberger. Beloved husband for 11 years to Janice (Bush), married May 26, 2007 at Immanuel Lutheran Church; father of Karl (Angela), Eric (Agnes), Alex and the late Kimberly Misiak; stepfather of Ashley and Amy Osterstuck; grandfather of Alexis, Andrew, Katelynn, Miah, Liliana, Allison, Nicholas; brother of Patricia Hinterberger. Friends may call Saturday October 27th from 11 AM-1 PM at the Christ Lutheran Church, 3012 Route 430, Bemus Pt., where a Memorial Service will commence at 1 PM. Friends may call Tuesday, October 30th from 11-1 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where Funeral Services will commence at 1 PM. Lloyd was happiest with his family and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors, served in the Navy during Vietnam and was a past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Aurora and a present member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Bemus Pt. Condolences at www.woodfh.com