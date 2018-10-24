Head-on crash in Portville claims life of Olean man

An Olean man died as the result of injuries suffered in a head-on crash Saturday night on Olean-Portville Road in Portville, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Two other people were injured.

Paul B. Jurenko, 79, died Tuesday in Erie County Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was a passenger in an SUV driven by Susan M. Jurenko, 76, of Olean. She was taken to Olean General Hospital with possible neck and back injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Taken to Olean General with a wrist injury was the driver of the other vehicle, Michael C. Bentley, 40, of Olean. Investigators said Bentley’s westbound vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane about 11 p.m. Saturday and allegedly struck the SUV. An investigation was continuing.