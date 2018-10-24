Road Less Traveled Theater opens

Photo: 1 / 19

After a complete build-out which includes an intimate stage, bar and lobby, the Road Less Traveled Theater company will open its doors and kick off its 15th anniversary season Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, with the production of "Speed the Plow" by David Mamet, which runs through Nov. 18. The recently completed venue is located in the former Baker Shoes building at 456 Main St. in the heart of Buffalo's Theater District, in front of the Lafayette Square Metro Rail stop.