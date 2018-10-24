FOLLENDORF, Patricia M.

FOLLENDORF - Patricia M. Age 79, of North Tonawanda, NY, died on Monday, October 22, 2018; beloved wife of the late Richard H. Follendorf; mother of Joseph R. (Annette) Follendorf, Timothy R. (Catherine) Follendorf, Michael R. (Janet) Follendorf, and Sheila L. Schmidt; grandmother of Lindsay (Brandon), Jessica, Brent, Samantha, Ryan (Jennifer), Kelli (Matthew), Brad, Janelle, and Matthew; daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (nee Luchterhand) Zipp; sister of Sylvia (late Larry) Shad, Robert Zipp, and the late Richard Zipp; sister-in-law of Janice (late Richard) Zipp, and Pearl (late Fred) Follendorf; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 26, at 9:30 AM at the Chapel at CrossPoint James Andrews Chapel, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy. in Getzville. Friends invited. Burial will be private. Patricia had been a Sales Associate at the Chapel at CrossPoint Bookstore for many years, and volunteered at Shea's Performing Arts Center and at the DeGraff Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Buffalo, NY 14221. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com