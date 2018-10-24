Share this article

Driver strikes pole, brings electrical wires down on highway

A vehicle left the highway at about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Panama-Stedman Road in the Town of Panama, striking a utility pole and bringing live wires down on the pavement, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said that the driver, a 17-year-old woman from Panama, lost control of the vehicle after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel.

The driver’s name was not released and it was not noted whether she was injured or if she was charged with traffic violations.

The Panama Fire Department assisted at the scene.

