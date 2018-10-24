Driver hits parked cars on West Side, charged with aggravated DWI

A Buffalo man faces an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after crashing into two parked cars Monday night on the city's West Side.

Salvador Deliz-Roman, 25, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. after a crash on West Avenue, between Auburn Avenue and Breckenridge Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

Deliz-Roman, who didn't have a valid driver's license, failed field sobriety tests at the scene. He later registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.19 percent, more than double the legal limit, according to the report. He also was charged with DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana and ticketed for driving without a license and failure to keep right.