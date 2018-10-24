Denver Broncos release backup quarterback Chad Kelly

The Denver Broncos have released backup quarterback Chad Kelly.

Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver was the first to report the move.

Kelly, a Buffalo native and St. Joe's product, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

Based on the strong tone from Broncos General Manager John Elway on Tuesday, a Kelly release seemed possible. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Elway mulled over the decision Tuesday and made up his mind Wednesday morning.

While Kelly is no longer with the organization, Elway said it has offered to get Kelly whatever help he needs. Chad Kelly is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

John Elway on the Broncos' release of Chad Kelly ... pic.twitter.com/DiF0lsmtUw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2018

KUSA reported that prior to his arrest, Kelly and his girlfriend attended Von Miller's annual Halloween party on Monday night. At some point, he was acting hostile and aggressive and was removed to settle down. According to KUSA, security attempted to keep him in the building but he broke free.

According to a police news release, officers were called to a house at 1:17 a.m. in regard to man later identified as Kelly standing outside the residence. While officers were on their way, the man went into the house. The house was a block away from the site of the Halloween party.

According to the full arrest affidavit, Kelly entered the house uninvited and sat down on the couch next to Nancy Lozano, who was holding a young child, and he was mumbling incoherently. Lozano called for another occupant, Marco Torres, and Torres hit Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube in the back and forced him out of the residence.

Police later located Kelly in a black sport utility vehicle a short time later nearby at the Gothic Theatre, which was the site of Von Miller's players' Halloween party. He identified himself as Chad Kelly and was arrested without incident and transported to the jail, police said. He has since been released.

Kelly's next court appearance is Nov. 8.

Drafted with the last pick in the 2017 draft, Kelly missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He worked hard in the offseason and won the backup quarterback job entering the season. As recently as Monday, coach Vance Joseph said he would be confident if the team needed Kelly to play.

Now, his Broncos career is over, having appeared in one game for a kneel-down.