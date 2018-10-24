CREENAN, Seth M.

CREENAN - Seth M. October 18, 2018, loving son of Katherine and Brian Creenan; loving brother of Kristina and Andrew; dear grandson of Darcy and Michael Zekas and the late Gerald and Marilyn Creenan; great-grandson of Fran and Chet Zekas; survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First Trinity Lutheran Church 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, Friday at 10:30AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com