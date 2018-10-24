Cheektowaga appoints Sliwinski assistant police chief

A 27-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police Department was appointed assistant chief Tuesday during a Town Board meeting.

Michael J. Sliwinski, a former captain, will receive an annual salary of $123,152. He will replace Assistant Chief James Speyer Jr., who will retire on Friday. Speyer is seeking the town justice seat which will be vacated in January upon the retirement of Dennis T. Gorski.

Three other promotions also were announced: