Bandits announce training camp schedule, home preseason dates

The Buffalo Bandits are scheduled to open training camp on Nov. 3 and will have two open practices and three home preseason games.

The Bandits will have a practice and youth clinic on Nov. 10 at Houghton College, the alma mater of Bandits co-owner Kim Pegula. Practice will begin at 10 a.m. at the Kerr-Pegula Field House; the youth clinic begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the clinic cost $10 and participants will get on-floor instruction from players and coaches.

The Bandits host New England in a preseason game that night at 7 at KeyBank Center and then play New England again the next morning at 10 a.m.

The second open practice is Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at KeyBank Center. The event has free general admission seating and parking will be free in the KeyBank Center garage. A town hall questions and answer session in the Lexus Club will feature General Manager Steve Dietrich, Head Coaches John Tavares and Rich Kilgour and Director of Lacrosse Operations Scott Loffler at 11:30 and an autograph session at noon. The team also will host a garage sale for fans to purchase memorabilia and the annual select-a-seat event.

The final preseason game is against Philadelphia at Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

The regular season opener is scheduled for Nov. 1 against visiting Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

The Bandits traded transition player Adam Will to the San Diego Seal in exchange for a 2019 conditional sixth-round draft pick, the team announced. Wednesday.

Will, 25, played in 15 games for the Bandits over two seasons with seven points (two goals and five assists). He was signed as a non-roster invitee before training camp in 2015. He spent last season on injured reserve.