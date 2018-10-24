[BN] Blitz newsletter: Is Tre'Davious White a top-10 cornerback? PFF thinks so.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White has been one of the lone bright spots for the Bills this season, building on a strong rookie campaign by performing well against the opponent's top receiver each week.

How does he stack up against the best cornerbacks in the NFL?

In an article Tuesday breaking down the Bills' young players, Pro Football Focus senior analyst Billy Moy wrote that since White entered the league in 2017, PFF has him graded as the 10th-best cornerback in the NFL (out of 174 CBs who have played at least 100 snaps). Looking strictly as coverage grades, White moves up to ninth on the list.

Opposing quarterbacks have a 94.1 passer rating this season when targeting White, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Numbers from PFF indicate that quarterbacks won't even throw near White unless they have someone wide open. Among cornerbacks with at least 50 coverage snaps this year, White ranks second in coverage snaps per target (12.6) and coverage snaps per reception (22.0), trailing only San Francisco's shutdown corner Richard Sherman.

How did 26 teams pass over White in the draft?

Chad Kelly arrested: Broncos QB and St. Joe's product Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing following a strange incident in Colorado. After the team Halloween party Monday night, Kelly apparently entered a stranger's house, sat on the couch next to an occupant holding a small child and began mumbling incoherently, according to the arrest affidavit. A male in the house then chased Kelly out by hitting him with an aluminum vacuum tube. Police later found Kelly in an SUV outside the venue where the party was held.

Bills hoping Brian Daboll's Patriots knowledge proves beneficial: “There’s not much that I haven’t taken from him or learned from him,” Bills OC Brian Daboll said of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Sales of (716) socks to benefit Pancho Billa, Children's Hospital: 25 percent of profits from the sale of (716) socks will go toward local charities.

Watch: Vic Carucci and Adam Benigni discussed what's next for the Bills.

