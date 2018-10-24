BERES, Norbert

BERES - Norbert Passed peacefully Monday, October 22, 2018, at age 88. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Paige. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Elaine; children, Cheryl (Terry) Johnson and John (Georgeann) Beres; grandchildren, Zachary (Erin), Kelsey, Matthew (Jessica), Christopher and Nadine (Erik) Penn; great-granddaughter, Ella; and many nieces and nephews. Norbert was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War and was a retiree of the Lackawanna City School District after more than 25 years of service. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 2nd at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 S. Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY. Inurnment, Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a special memory please visit: newcomerrochester.com