Bandits to play two preseason games, hold an open practice

Two preseason games at KeyBank Center and an open practice and autograph session at the downtown arena area among the events on the Buffalo Bandits' training camp schedule announced by the team on Wednesday.

The Bandits will open camp on Saturday Nov. 3 at KeyBank Center. Buffalo will play the New England Black Wolves at 10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 11 and the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

In addition the Bandits will put on an open practice and youth clinics at Kerr-Pegula Field House on the campus of Houghton College at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 and an Open Practice at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Participants in the Youth Clinic at Houghton will receive on-floor instruction from Bandits players and coaches. Tickets for the Youth Clinic are $10 and can be purchased online through the Bandits.com website.

The Open Practice at KeyBank Centesr will be from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by an autograph session at noon. Admittance is free and seating will be general admission. Free parking will be available at the KeyBank Center Garage. The events include a town hall Q-and-A session in the Lexus Club with General Manager Steve Dietrich, Head Coaches John Tavares and Rich Kilgour and director of lacrosse operations Scott Loeffler beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Bandits also announced Wednesday the acquisition of a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2019 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft from the San Diego Seals in exchange for transition player Adam Will.

The 26-year-old Will has spent the last two seasons with Buffalo. He appeared in 15 games and recorded two goals and five assists.