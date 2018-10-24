5 Buffalo brews to pair with your child's leftover Halloween candy

Halloween is no longer just for the kids and after reading these candy and beer pairings, every adult is going to want to partake in some trick-or-treating of their own.

There are plenty of Buffalo-born brews to perfectly pair with your favorite sweet treat, so here are five pairings to help put all that candy to good use.

Community Beer Works Shoemaker Porter (collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery at CIA) and Heath Toffee Bar. The toffee of the Heath bar compliments the darker malt and chocolate notes of the porter. Take a bite of the Heath bar, keep it in your mouth and then take a swig of porter and let the pairing do all of the work on your taste buds. You can thank me later.

Resurgence Brewing Peter B. Porter and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. A peanut butter porter and a peanut butter cup is a no-brainer. This pairing is rich and creamy perfection. It’s savory and satisfying. The beer and Reese’s cup perfectly accentuate each other and highlight all of the nutty and roast flavors. This is something everyone needs to experience for themselves.

Ellicottville Brewing Company Fall Festival and Snickers. Take a bite of the Snickers first and let the caramel and nougat coat the roof of your mouth. This allows the saltiness of the peanuts to emphasize the bready malt character and spice notes of the marzen. It’s smooth and clean with an ultimately pleasant finish.

Brickyard Brewing I Can’t Even Pumpkin Milkshake Ale and Kit Kat. The lightness of the Kit Kat’s crispy wafers pairs really well with I Can’t Even, which is a more lightly bodied pumpkin ale than most. The smooth milk chocolate helps to bring out the pumpkin and spice flavors of the beer, which are more subtle than not.

Pressure Drop Brewing Citra Screamer Cream Ale and candy corn. Since candy corn is basically all sugar, a lighter beer like Citra Screamer works well to help wash it down. Since we tend to eat candy corn by the handful, you need to pair it with a beer that you can drink a lot of and Citra Screamer is one of the easiest drinking beers you’ll find.