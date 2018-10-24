$3.7 million awarded to fix LaSalle Park seawall

Repairs for a nearly quarter-mile stretch of the seawall along Buffalo's LaSalle Park could begin as early as next year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday.

The Corps of Engineers reported it received $3.7 million to fix the seawall fronting the Colonel Francis G. Ward Pumping Station.

Ice scouring and Lake Erie's waves have deteriorated the seawall over time.

Corps of Engineers officials said a chief aim of the project is to protect the pump station.

The repair will be paid for with federal funds, alleviating the need for local bonds to pay for the project.

Earlier this month, federal funds were also released to repair a failing Lake Erie seawall in Athol Springs.