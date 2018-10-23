WRIGHT, Cindy Mae (Horn)

October 20, 2018, age 60, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of 38 years to John M. Wright; dearest daughter of the late William and Bertha Horn; dear sister of Tammy (John) Wadosky and William Jr. (Brenda) Horn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 25th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 1 PM. Cindy was a former CNA for Hospice Buffalo and Maplewood HCF. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com