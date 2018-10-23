Would-be robber leaves Riverside corner store empty-handed

A man tried to rob a Riverside corner store Monday night but walked out empty-handed, according to a Buffalo police report.

The would-be robber, who claimed to have a gun but didn't display one, walked into the store at Ontario Street and Mayer Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. and asked for a bag with money in it, according to the report.

The store employee did not give the man anything, and he fled, according to the report. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He had a full beard and was wearing a blue hat, gray sweater, gray hoodie and black pants with red lettering that spelled "Ecko."