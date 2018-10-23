Women try stealing slot machine cash in Buffalo casino bathroom

Two women took a cash box from a slot machine into a restroom at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Sunday and tried to break it open, according to a Buffalo police report.

Casino security told police the two women entered the restroom around 4:20 a.m. and caused about $600 in damage trying to open the box. They were unable to open it and left it in the restroom, the report said.

When approached by security, one of the women handed over someone else's casino player card as her identification. No arrests were made, according to the report.