Woman caught misleading police that she was her identical twin

On Sunday, Maranda Hayden was charged with several violations stemming from a traffic stop.

On Monday she was hit with another charge after it was learned that she identified herself to deputies as her identical twin sister, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Hayden, 24, of Irving, was charged with a handful of drug and driving citations on Sunday.

On Monday, officials said, "deputies received information alleging that the female operator during the previous traffic stop had provided deputies with the identifying information of her identical twin sister."

Hayden was located and arrested again on Monday.

She was charged with second-degree impersonation, arraigned and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of bail.

Hayden's original charges from the traffic stop, during which she was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles, were: seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, unlicensed operator and moved from lane unsafely.