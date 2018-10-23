Walmart begins home delivery in Buffalo Niagara market

Add Walmart to your list of grocery delivery options.

The big box retailer began offering grocery delivery Tuesday through third-party shopping and logistics company Door Dash, which is based in California.

Like Instacart and Shipt, customers place and pay for orders online or through a mobile app. Delivery, which requires a $30 minimum purchase, costs $9.95. No annual subscriptions are available.

Groceries are priced the same online and in the app as they are in store. Instacart, for example, charges higher prices for products purchased through the app, to cover the cost of gathering the order.

Delivery is available in areas near Walmart stores. Customers should search their ZIP code at Walmart.com/grocery to see if delivery is available at their address. Walmart is offering free delivery on the first $50 minimum order with the promo code FRESHCAR.

Walmart already offers grocery pickup at stores in North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Clarence, Hamburg and Batavia. It will add pickup to its Lancaster store Oct. 30.

Aside from franchised Tops stores, Dash's Market was the first grocery chain in Western New York to begin offering mobile grocery delivery. It has since been joined by others, including Wegmans, Tops and Target.