Vandal smashes Buffalo bank ATM

Employees of a Bank of America branch in Buffalo came in Monday morning to find someone smashed a touchscreen ATM over the weekend, according to a city police report.

The damage at the branch, located at Fillmore Avenue and Main Street, was discovered at about 9 a.m. Monday and happened some time since 5 p.m. Friday, employees told police. Bank employees had not reviewed surveillance footage to determine if the incident was recorded and when precisely it occurred.

Damage was estimated at $2,000.