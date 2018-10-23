USIAK, Victoria (Sewastynowicz)

October 22, 2018, age 95. Wife of the late Harry; dear mother of Ann Marie (late George) Tsakos, Joan Usiak and Judith (late Adam) Kubik; loving grandmother of Georgia Tsakos; sister of the late John, Edwin, Constantine and Mary; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St. (3 blocks west of S. Ogden St.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd. at South Park Ave., Lackawanna, Thursday at 10:30AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com