Stage buys Dinosaur BBQ control back from Soros firm

John Stage, co-founder of the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant chain, has bought back control of the company, according to a Syracuse.com report.

Soros Strategic Partners, an investment company including billionaire George Soros and his sons, had been Dinosaur's majority stakeholder in since 2008.

The decision to buy out Soros was mutual, Stage said. "They were looking to exit," Stage told Syracuse.com, "And I did not want to see this go to anyone else."

Stage opened the first Dinosaur with a partner in 1988. The place blended blues music and motorcycle bar swagger with Southern-style barbecue. After the Soros takeover, Dinosaur's expansion pushed its total restaurant count to 10.

Eight remain open, in Harlem, Brooklyn, Rochester, Troy, Newark, N.J., Stamford, Conn. and Buffalo's Theater District.