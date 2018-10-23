South Buffalo man charged with DWI after Black Rock crash

A South Buffalo man was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday night after a crash in Black Rock, according to a Buffalo police report.

Richard Singer, 55, pulled out of the Ukrainian-American Civic Center on Military Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. and struck another vehicle in the roadway, according to the report.

Singer had trouble standing and failed several field sobriety tests at the scene, the report said. He later refused a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DWI charge, he also was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn.