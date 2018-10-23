Sister Mary Agnes Cobry, S.S.M.N.,

Sister Mary Agnes Cobry, S.S.M.N. - A sister of St. Mary of Namur, who devoted her life to education, died October 21, 2018. Daughter of the late Christopher and Mary Agnes Cobry; sister of the late Grace (Chester) Krantz, Florence, John (Josephine), and Donald Cobry; aunt of Christine Cobry, Amy Dow, Breanne Montgomery, Cathleen, Corey and Daniel Commaroto James, Jeffrey, Timothy, Michael, and the late Tom Krantz; also survived by her sisters in the community of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. Friends may call at St. Mary Center, 241 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 PM with a Vigil Prayer at 7 PM Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday at the St. Mary Center Chapel. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences available at www.hampfuneral.com.