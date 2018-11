SERRANO, Ricardo Vazquez

SERRANO - Ricardo Vazquez October 14, 2018. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Thursday, October 25, 2018, 11-5PM. The family will receive friends Friday, October 26, 2018, 11 AM-12 noon at Expressway Assembly of God, 260 Eggert Rd., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Share condolences at

