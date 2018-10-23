SCHIEDEL, Martha O'Dell

SCHIEDEL - Martha O'Dell October 21, 2018, of Cabot, PA, formerly of Eden, NY, at age 102.Survived by three children, Thomas (Karen) Schiedel, Margie (Bengt) Beskow, Deborah Holmes; eight grandchildren, Joseph (Neely) Schiedel, Brian (Jennifer) Schiedel, Anna Beskow, Paul (Marit) Beskow, Sara Beskow, Erik Beskow, Douglas (Lili) Holmes and Heidi Holmes; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis Schiedel, Amelia Schiedel, Addison Schiedel, Scotty (Michele) Pomponio, Caden Schiedel, Luke Holmes and Ivar Beskow; many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by husband Joseph; brother L.D. O'Dell; and sister Katrina Agle. Mrs. Schiedel was a Navy Veteran. She was a devoted wife, mother and Christian. She took great pride in her family history and upbringing in Chaffee, NY. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 3:00-4:00 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, where services will be held at 4:00 PM. Private interment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden, NY 14057. Your words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com