Sales of (716) socks to benefit Pancho Billa, Children's Hospital

The latest company to trade in Buffalove is Codes Socks, socks emblazoned with Western New York's 716 area code.

For every pair of socks purchased, 25 percent of the profits go toward a charity within the 716 area code. The first round of sales will benefit the Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo. They include a line of socks from former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson.

Codes also offers a special Pancho Billa sock, which benefits Ezra Castro, a Buffalo Bills fan fighting cancer.

Though Codes is based in Buffalo, it will produce socks for other area codes, including three in Florida that are in the works.