Retired Justice Martoche to speak on the personal side of opioid crisis

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Salvatore R. Martoche will discuss how the opioid crisis affected him as a father and as a member of the Western New York legal community at the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. Fourth St., Jamestown.

The public is invited to the conversation, “The Opioid Crisis ― It’s Personal.

Martoche will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday. Martoche lost a daughter to an overdose last year.

Also Thursday, the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, will hear oral arguments in a regular session of the court in the Jackson Center's Cappa Theatre. Arguments on 21 cases begin at 10 a.m. Following oral arguments, the justices will discuss their view from the bench.

To register, go to www.roberthjackson.org/events, or call the Jackson Center at 483-6646.