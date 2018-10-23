Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 23, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and talk show host Johnny Carson, born on this date in 1925, “Happiness is discovering the prune juice your doctor ordered you to drink has fermented.”

• • •

SAVING GRACE – Tom Stetz and John Scarano, members of Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (C.A.M.P.), will give a presentation on their group’s efforts to save the Cattaraugus County Memorial and Historical Building at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Lucy Bensley Center, 23 N. Buffalo St., Springville.

The building, dedicated in 1914 in memory of Cattaraugus County soldiers and sailors in the Civil War, was saved from demolition in 2013 and C.A.M.P. purchased it last year. For more info, call Tom Place at 957-2740.

• • •

WINNERS WANTED – The Valley Community Association will hold its annual basket raffle Wednesday in the Valley Community center, 93 Leddy St. near South Park Avenue and Elk Street. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for viewing more than 150 prizes and entering tickets. The kitchen opens at 5. Drawings start at 7. Winners need not be present.

• • •

TOUGHENING UP – Dr. Ed Gannon, head of strength and conditioning for the Buffalo Sabres and the Rochester Americans, will kick off this year’s Nancy Haberman Gacioch Entrepreneurship Lecture Series at Daemen College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wick Campus Center Alumni Lounge.

Gannon, who worked with three professional rugby teams in the United Kingdom, will speak about the science behind strength and conditioning. His talk is free and open to the public.

• • •

READY FOR WINTER – Jamie Wagner will teach how to recycle old sweaters into new mittens at a meeting of the Buffalo/Niagara Chapter of the American Sewing Guild at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, email Susan Perry at sjperry10@roadrunner.com or visit buffaloasg.weebly.com.

• • •

STAY WELL – Health information and free screenings for women will be offered Mount St. Mary’s Hospital hosts Ladies’ Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in 80 Main Banquet and Catering, 80 Main St., Lockport. There will be free mini-manicures and massage, complimentary wine and cheese, and a chocolate fountain. It closes with a door prize raffle, where winners must be present. To register, call 447-6205.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michele L. Jones Pace, Andrei Reinhorn, Rev. Darius Pridgen, Beverly Vidler, Dr. Marshall Fagin, Barry Muskat, Natalie Piskorsky, Pattie Mazur, Mary Healy, Toma Pawlak, Bob Schafer, Zack Connors, Ruth Bernhardt, Stephanie Young, Christine Bishop, Ryken Meyer, Skylar Oliver, Joyce Blank, Mark Panek, Steve Glynn, Michelle Comstock, Bob Nader, Linda Somerville, Nancy Gier, Gavin Rathke, Thomas E. Farry and Lucas Beyer.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.