Report of North Buffalo burglary ends with arrest of man with gun

Police responding to a report of a North Buffalo burglary in progress arrested a man leaving the scene, according to a police report.

He had a loaded pistol in his car, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday to an apartment building on Delaware Avenue between Hertel and Linden avenues. They stopped a man in a car who matched the description of a person who had been seen kicking in an apartment door, according to a report.

In addition to the .45-caliber handgun in the car, police also found a digital scale with cocaine residue on it. Gregory M. Brady Jr., 31, of Moselle Street, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

The person who reported the burglary did not identify Brady and did not want any further involvement with police.