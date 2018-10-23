PRICE, Diondre D.

PRICE - Diondre D. Of Charlotte NC, departed this life suddenly on October 17, 2018. Son of Demetria Jones-Price and Anthone Price. There will be a 6 to 8pm Public Visitation on Thursday at TL Pickens Mortuary Services, 66 E. Utica St. Wake Services will be held Friday at 11am followed by a 12pm Funeral at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.tonylpickens.com