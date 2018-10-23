Police: Death of man found in lot Sunday was homicide
Police said an autopsy of a Buffalo man whose body was found Sunday showed he was shot and his death has been ruled a homicide.
David Dickens-Anderson, 33, a father of three children, had been missing since the end of September. His body was found in a lot near Willert Park Court Sunday afternoon.
His mother, Lisa Dickens-Wilson, told The Buffalo News Monday that the discovery of her son's body failed to provide any closure for her.
"The closure that I would have would be to find the person who did this to my son," Dickens-Wilson said.
Dead Buffalo man's mom: 'Closure would be to find the person who did this'
Share this article