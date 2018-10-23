Share this article

David Dickens-Anderson, 33, whose body was found Sunday in Buffalo. (Courtesy of Lisa Dickens-Wilson)

Police: Death of man found in lot Sunday was homicide

| Published | Updated

Police said an autopsy of a Buffalo man whose body was found Sunday showed he was shot and his death has been ruled a homicide.

David Dickens-Anderson, 33, a father of three children, had been missing since the end of September. His body was found in a lot near Willert Park Court Sunday afternoon.

His mother, Lisa Dickens-Wilson, told The Buffalo News Monday that the discovery of her son's body failed to provide any closure for her.

"The closure that I would have would be to find the person who did this to my son," Dickens-Wilson said.

