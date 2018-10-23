PERNICK, William F., Jr.

PERNICK - William F., Jr. October 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara J.Pernick; dear father of David, Steven, Jamie (Julie) and the late Joseph Pernick; grandfather of Joseph, Zachary, Aiden and Natalia; brother of Marianne (John) Bee, Richard (Andrea) and Robert (Diane) Pernick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call 4-8 PM Wednesday at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St. Funeral Thursday at a time and place to be announced.