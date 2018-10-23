O'CONNOR, Caitlin

O'CONNOR - Caitlin On October 14, 2018, after a bravely-fought battle with lymphoma. Caitlin, 48, died at home in Chicago, Illinois, surrounded by family. She was the beloved daughter of Elizabeth Ross O'Connor, of Chicago, Illinois; beloved daughter and step-daughter of Richard R. O'Connor, DDS, and Bonnie T. O'Connor, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Ridgeway, Ontario; loving sister of Sean, Mary, Richard, Margaret (John) Rowley, Brigid (Brian) Hazen, and Padraig (Kristi); cherished aunt of Elizabeth Rowley, William and Alexandra Hazen, Matthew Pretel, and Riley and Mary-Grace O'Connor; and dear niece of the late Donald (Mary Ann) O'Connor, late Ann Ross, Margaret (late Robert) Wilson, and Eileen (late Alexander) Ross. She is also survived by many cousins and friends. She was a graduate of St. Gregory the Great, Nardin Academy, and Western Colorado University. As a child, she summered on the Canadian shore and loved being on the water. She was an avid athlete, playing soccer and tennis and enjoying skiing and snowboarding. Caitlin's kind spirit, generosity, hearty laugh, and infectious personality were beloved by all who knew her. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.