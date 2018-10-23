NEWMAN, Richard F., Sr. "Grub"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 22, 2018. Devoted father of Daniel (Stacy) Newman, Richard Newman, Jr. and Francis (Amanda Griggs) Newman; fond stepfather of Ayn and Rebecca Schauer; cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 1; loving son of Frank and the late Joan Newman; dear brother of Sandra (Sam) Miechurski, Tina Kozak, William (Audrey) Newman, Michael (Patricia) Newman and Elaine (Joseph) Haeick; beloved companion of Kathy Noga. Former spouse of Deborah Marrelli; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com